Lewis Ferguson will be joined by Scott Brown at Aberdeen next season

Aberdeen's squad are "excited" about the prospect of new manager Stephen Glass taking charge, but must also "lift our standards" says midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Glass is in quarantine having flown over from America to take charge.

The former Atlanta United 2 boss is scheduled to assume his duties next week, ahead of the Scottish Cup meeting with Livingston.

"Everybody is excited, it will be a fresh start," Ferguson said.

"Everybody has got a point to prove again, so we will need to really lift our standards, everybody has obviously got a place to play for in the team.

"I have spoken to him [Glass] over the phone for 10 or 15 minutes and it was just chatting about football and how I have been feeling in games, basically just looking forward to what is coming."

Meanwhile, interim boss Paul Sheerin says he has been given assurances that he will still have a role to play once Glass takes charge.

The former midfielder was reserve team coach under Derek McInnes, who departed last month.