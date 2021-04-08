Match ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Denmark Women 1.
Nicoline Sorensen's early goal proved decisive as Denmark secured a narrow friendly win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.
Sorensen's winner arrived after just nine minutes although Republic keeper Grace Moloney produced a number of fine saves to keep the Irish in the game.
The Republic came closest through captain Katie McCabe, who crashed a long-ranged shot against the crossbar.
Vera Pauw's Irish side travel to Belgium for another friendly on Sunday.
The Danes struck early when Signe Bruun's left-wing cross found Sorensen at the far post. The Everton forward was able to take a touch and fire home despite Republic goalkeeper Grace Moloney's efforts to keep it out.
Moloney denied Denmark a second just after the half-hour mark when she tipped Bruun's shot over the crossbar, while Diane Caldwell later bailed the Republic stopper out when she chased back to deny Nadia Nadim.
The Republic's finest effort on goal came when captain McCabe hammered a long-ranged drive against the crossbar eight minutes into the second half.
The Arsenal midfielder later tried her luck from a free-kick but was unable to keep it on target.
Moloney produced another fine save when she stood tall at the near post to tip Bruun's powerful drive around the post for a corner.
Republic substitute Emily Whelan came close to snatching a draw in added time, but she fired into the side-netting as the Danes just about saw the game out to secure a narrow win.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland Wom
Formation 3-5-2
- 16Moloney
- 5Fahey
- 4Quinn
- 7Caldwell
- 2KeenanSubstituted forO'Gormanat 72'minutes
- 6Finn
- 3ConnollySubstituted forMolloyat 61'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
- 11McCabe
- 14PayneSubstituted forWhelanat 45'minutes
- 9BarrettSubstituted forJarrettat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Whelan
- 12Jarrett
- 13O'Gorman
- 15O'Riordan
- 17Molloy
- 18Walsh
- 19Murphy
- 22Nolan
- 23Brosnan
- 24Carusa
- 25Badana
Denmark
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Christensen
- 4Sevecke
- 5Sørensen
- 11VejeSubstituted forGevitzat 72'minutes
- 14Sørensen
- 7Troelsgaard
- 13Junge PedersenSubstituted forSnerleat 45'minutes
- 23SvavaSubstituted forThøgersenat 61'minutes
- 10Harder
- 20BruunSubstituted forHoldtat 72'minutes
- 9NadimSubstituted forLarsenat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Holdt
- 6Christiansen
- 8Snerle
- 12Larsen
- 15Thøgersen
- 16Svane
- 18Thrige Andersen
- 19Holmgaard
- 21Møller
- 22Larsen
- 24Kühl
- 26Hasbo
- 27Gevitz
- Referee:
- Louise Thompson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 0, Denmark Women 1.
Attempt blocked. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Áine O'Gorman with a cross.
Foul by Olivia Holdt (Denmark Women).
Post update
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Emily Whelan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Louise Quinn.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellen Molloy (Republic of Ireland Women).
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stine Larsen with a headed pass.
Nicoline Sørensen (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Whelan (Republic of Ireland Women).
Foul by Frederikke Thøgersen (Denmark Women).
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Olivia Holdt.
Foul by Stine Larsen (Denmark Women).
Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pernille Harder (Denmark Women).
Jamie Finn (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.