Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales missed out on a play-off berth for the European Championships on away goals in a head-to-head with Northern Ireland

International friendly: Wales v Canada Venue: Leckwith Stadium, Cardiff Date: Fri, 9 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Available to watch on BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Cymru Fyw, with full commentary on Radio Wales.

Gemma Grainger will take charge of Wales for the first time as they host a Canada side ranked tenth in the world.

Canada visit the Welsh capital ahead of another friendly against Denmark on Tuesday, 13 April as Wales prepare for World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Canada play England four days after Friday's game at Leckwith Stadium.

Wales are missing midfielder Hayley Ladd who withdrew from the squad due to injury, while attacker Megan Wynne remains out after knee surgery.

Grainger has two new faces in her squad, having said she wanted to widen the pool of players available for Wales selection.

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland, 23, is included after returning from Kansas where she attended university.

‘Now or never’ for Harding under new Wales Boss Grainger.

Cardiff-born Bethan Roberts, 18, who last played for Wales' under-16 team, is also called up for the first time.

Goalkeepers Olivia Clark and Poppy Soper and Tottenham's Esther Morgan, who is now playing regularly in the Women's Super League, are other uncapped players who will hope for a debut under Grainger, while Chloe Williams has been added to the group to replace Ladd.

"Playing against higher-ranked nations is what we want to do," Grainger said.

"Having these back-to-back games gives us such an opportunity to prepare for the World Cup draw and how we are going to be competitive when those games start in September.

"The camp objective is for us to learn as quickly as possible, and the learning that we'll get from those two games is absolutely key. We want to be in a position where we can find a way to win against higher-ranked opposition.

"We want to be competitive and we want to come out of this camp knowing exactly where we are.

"It's about me learning about the players and the players learning about me. But we want to set standards. I want to create an environment where the players are inspired and excited, and can't wait to come back."

Canada head coach Bev Priestman, the former England assistant boss, is expecting a challenging few days.

"The matches against Wales and England will be a great test for us as we build towards the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer," she said.

"The camp will give us the opportunity to face two different type of opponents in a tight turnaround."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Canada 4-0 Wales (Sunday 3 March, 2002)