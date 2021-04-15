Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has now lost 10 league matches in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career

TEAM NEWS

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Allan, Andre Gomes, Josh King and Jordan Pickford are all available after injury.

However, Bernard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina remain on the sidelines, although they should all return next week.

Tottenham's head coach Jose Mourinho is still without injured full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Aside from them, he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have lost a bit of ground recently in the top-four race.

While I don't think Everton will make it, Tottenham still have an outside chance - but Spurs are going to have to win games like this to stay in the frame.

Normally I would fancy Everton to come out on top in a game like this at Goodison Park but their form there has been poor recently.

Tottenham have lost their way a little of late too, and they look far from solid at the back. They do have the firepower of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, though, and they might make the difference here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season ended a run of 15 league games without a victory against Tottenham.

The Toffees are aiming to win three consecutive meetings in all competitions for the first time since 1986.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past seven away league matches against Everton since losing three in a row between January 2011 and December 2012.

Spurs have won 27 Premier League matches against Everton, more than they have against any other side.

Everton

Everton are looking to avoid a fifth straight league match without a win for the first time since December 2018. The fifth game of that run was a 6-2 home defeat against Spurs.

Another top-flight home defeat on Friday would be Everton's eighth this season, equalling their record for a 38-match Premier League campaign, set in both 1996-97 and 2015-16.

Only Fulham and Liverpool have earned fewer points at home in 2021 than Everton's tally of five.

The Toffees have 48 points after 30 matches - only one short of their final total last season.

Everton have won just 25% of their league games without Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season, compared to a 50% win rate when he has been involved.

Tottenham Hotspur