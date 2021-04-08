Celtic interim manager John Kennedy has revealed that talks are ongoing with Leigh Griffiths about whether the club will trigger a year-long contract extension, with the Scotland striker facing an uphill struggle to convince them he is worth a new deal after struggling with fitness, indiscipline and form and with Aberdeen and Hibernian monitoring the 30-year-old's position. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Incoming Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay has explained his decision to take up the role two months earlier than planned, saying he thought it was "a good moment" to leave Scottish Rugby at the end of the Six Nations championship and that he would be involved in the appointment of a new manager. (The National) external-link

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre, who has been linked with becoming Celtic's new manager, could be set to sign a bumper £6m-a-year offer to take charge of Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Paul Sheerin, who had been in caretaker charge of Aberdeen before the arrival of Stephen Glass, has been assured he has a future at the club despite the new manager being joined by England forwards coach Allan Russell and with Celtic captain Scott Brown arriving in the summer. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos says he "had difficulties" with manager Steven Gerrard but that "we have fixed it" and "we have a nice relationship". (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan is regarding his loan spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle as a "second chance" in football, the 29-year-old having feared that he would never play again after being diagnosed with heart problem hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in September. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United have opened contract talks with Peter Pawlett after the 30-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to St Johnstone. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy has questioned why five Rangers players are still being allowed to play nearly two months after they broke lockdown restrictions - and called for consistency from both the Scottish FA and the Scottish government in how they deal with Covid-19 rule breaches - and criticised Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard for appealing against their suspension. (The Herald) external-link

The Scottish Professional Football League is among major sporting bodies to sign a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other political leaders collectively backing research on Covid-19 passports to enable full stadiums. (iNews) external-link