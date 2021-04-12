Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea face Portuguese giants Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side hold a 2-0 lead going into the second leg thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in last week's first game.

In honour of Chelsea's opposition, we want you to name every Portuguese player to have played for the Blues in the Premier League.

There are 11 players to find and eight minutes on the clock - we have given you a clue for each player as a helping hand.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball on social media.

Good luck!