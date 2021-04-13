Can you name the starting XIs from Liverpool's last win over Real Madrid?

Champions League: Name the starting XIs from Liverpool's last win over Real Madrid
Liverpool are up against it in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid after a 3-1 defeat in Spain last week.
The six-time winners have lost their past four meetings with Los Blancos and will need to score at least twice on Wednesday (20:00 BST) if they want to reach the semi-finals of this season's competition.
Liverpool last beat Real back in 2009, thrashing them 4-0 on a classic European night at Anfield.
Can you name both sides' starting XI from that game 12 years ago?
You have eight minutes. Good luck!
