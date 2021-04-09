Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ken Ferguson wants to devote his time to saving Brechin from relegation

Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson has resigned from the SPFL board as the governing body delays a decision on the end-of-season pyramid play-off.

Ferguson's side sit bottom of League 2, which in normal circumstances would mean playing against the Highland or Lowland League champions.

The SPFL board will decide on 19 April whether the play-offs will go ahead in light of the shortened seasons.

Ferguson thought it "appropriate to step aside at this time".

In a statement from the SPFL, the man representing clubs from the bottom two tiers on the board said he wants "to devote all my time and energy into ensuring that Brechin City do not finish bottom of League 2 this season".

Clyde's Gordon Thomson will represent League 1 and 2 until the SPFL's annual meeting in July.

The news came as the SPFL announced "it is not in a position to announce dates for pyramid play-off ties this season".

Kelty Hearts have been declared champions of the Lowland League and Brora Rangers announced as Highland League champions, both for the second year running.

However, the SPFL points out Kelty had played just 13 games and Brora only three this season and that it is not yet certain whether League 2 clubs will complete all 22 planned matches.

It will therefore decide on 19 April whether either Kelty or Brora "meet the SPFL's membership criteria".

"Only then will the SPFL be in a position to announce the position in respect of pyramid play-offs this season," it stated.