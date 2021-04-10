Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lowry rescues a point for Crusaders in north Belfast derby

Philip Lowry scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for Crusaders as they played out a 2-2 north Belfast derby draw with Cliftonville at Seaview.

Second-half goals by Ryan Curran and Michael McCrudden had turned the game in Cliftonville's favour after Jordan Forsythe's first-half opener.

But Lowry levelled the game on 87 minutes with a close-range backheel.

The result sees fifth-placed Cliftonville remain three points ahead of Crusaders in sixth.

A minute's silence was held before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.

Cliftonville, who came into the game on the back of convincing wins over Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts, started brightly and came close to taking the lead through in-form striker Michael McCrudden, who saw his header saved by Sean O'Neill after Aaron Donnelly's cross.

O'Neill again stood firm to deny Daire O'Connor after the Reds winger had dispossessed Billy Joe Burns.

Crusaders discovered their rhythm after riding Cliftonville's early spell of pressure and could have taken the lead through Paul Heatley, only for Aaron McCarey to thwart the forward in a one-on-one.

McCarey was unable to stop Forsythe, however, as the midfielder headed Crusaders into a 29th-minute lead, nodding home from Jarlath O'Rourke's corner after making a near-post dash.

McCrudden key to Cliftonville comeback

Cliftonville came out strongly in the second half and were rewarded 10 minutes after the restart as Curran levelled matters with his 13th goal of the season.

McCrudden delivered a pinpoint cross into the danger area and Curran rose higher than Forsythe before heading beyond O'Neill.

The visitors successfully turned the game on halfway through the second period through McCrudden, who capitalised on Billy Joe Burns' failure to connect to McCarey's long upfield pass before guiding his left-footed volley into the bottom corner for his sixth goal in three games.

Burns atoned for his error at both ends as he raced back to block Rory Hale's goalbound effort on the line to keep Crusaders in the game.

Then, from another O'Rourke corner, the full-back directed his header into the danger area as Lowry produced an improvised finish with his back to McCarey's goal, backheeling past the Cliftonville keeper to rescue a point for the home side.

Both teams are back in action on 17 April as Crusaders host Glenavon with Cliftonville away to Portadown.