Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers18:00DerbyDerby County
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kaminski
- 2Nyambe
- 22Harwood-Bellis
- 30Branthwaite
- 15Douglas
- 27Travis
- 4Johnson
- 10Holtby
- 16Elliott
- 7Armstrong
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 6Downing
- 8Rothwell
- 13Pears
- 17Bell
- 20Brereton
- 21Buckley
- 29Evans
- 31Bennett
- 39Dolan
Derby
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Marshall
- 2Wisdom
- 16Clarke
- 3Forsyth
- 12Byrne
- 4Shinnie
- 8Bird
- 10Lawrence
- 17Sibley
- 7Jozwiak
- 23Roberts
Substitutes
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 21Roos
- 26Buchanan
- 29Ebosele
- 37MacDonald
- 38Knight
- 40Watson
- 46Brown
- 99Dixon
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match report to follow.