Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers18:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 22Harwood-Bellis
  • 30Branthwaite
  • 15Douglas
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 10Holtby
  • 16Elliott
  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 6Downing
  • 8Rothwell
  • 13Pears
  • 17Bell
  • 20Brereton
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Evans
  • 31Bennett
  • 39Dolan

Derby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Wisdom
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Forsyth
  • 12Byrne
  • 4Shinnie
  • 8Bird
  • 10Lawrence
  • 17Sibley
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 23Roberts

Substitutes

  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 21Roos
  • 26Buchanan
  • 29Ebosele
  • 37MacDonald
  • 38Knight
  • 40Watson
  • 46Brown
  • 99Dixon
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich41279565283790
2Watford412410759273282
3Swansea412291050311975
4Brentford402013771403173
5Bournemouth4120111066402671
6Barnsley412181254441071
7Reading411991356451166
8Cardiff4116111457451259
9Millwall411416114140158
10Middlesbrough41169164845357
11QPR411511154850-256
12Stoke411413144546-155
13Luton40158173546-1153
14Bristol City41155214055-1550
15Nottm Forest411213163439-549
16Preston41146214155-1448
17Blackburn411211185247547
18Coventry411112183756-1945
19Birmingham411112183150-1945
20Huddersfield411111194362-1944
21Derby411110203046-1643
22Rotherham39116224153-1239
23Sheff Wed41118223454-2035
24Wycombe4189243064-3433
View full Championship table

