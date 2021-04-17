League One
Oxford UtdOxford United17:30GillinghamGillingham
Venue: The Kassam Stadium

Oxford United v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull412471071323979
2Peterborough412471073393479
3Sunderland401914761332871
4Lincoln City391991161421966
5Blackpool3918111052351765
6Portsmouth401981357421565
7Oxford Utd411881563491462
8Charlton391711115751662
9Ipswich40179144141060
10Gillingham41178165654259
11Accrington401610145257-558
12Doncaster39176165555057
13Fleetwood4015111443331056
14MK Dons411510165558-355
15Crewe401510154754-755
16Plymouth411410175066-1652
17Burton40149175363-1051
18Shrewsbury391214134446-250
19Wimbledon401012184462-1842
20Wigan41118224568-2341
21Northampton421010223561-2640
22Bristol Rovers41108234064-2438
23Swindon41114264674-2837
24Rochdale40812204971-2236
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC