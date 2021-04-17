League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers12:30Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: Memorial Stadium, England

Bristol Rovers v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 32Jaakkola
  • 43Williams
  • 15Kilgour
  • 25Harries
  • 22Hare
  • 37Martinez
  • 6Upson
  • 14McCormick
  • 3Leahy
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 21Ayunga

Substitutes

  • 9Hanlan
  • 13Day
  • 17Daly
  • 20Hargreaves
  • 24Tutonda
  • 26Baldwin
  • 28Walker

Lincoln City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Palmer
  • 2Poole
  • 22Eyoma
  • 4Montsma
  • 15Bramall
  • 18McGrandles
  • 7Edun
  • 11Scully
  • 20Johnson
  • 27Rogers
  • 19Morton

Substitutes

  • 8Jones
  • 17Howarth
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Roughan
  • 31Long
  • 33Cann
Referee:
Will Finnie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull412471071323979
2Peterborough412471073393479
3Sunderland401914761332871
4Lincoln City391991161421966
5Blackpool3918111052351765
6Portsmouth401981357421565
7Oxford Utd411881563491462
8Charlton391711115751662
9Ipswich40179144141060
10Gillingham41178165654259
11Accrington401610145257-558
12Doncaster39176165555057
13Fleetwood4015111443331056
14MK Dons411510165558-355
15Crewe401510154754-755
16Plymouth411410175066-1652
17Burton40149175363-1051
18Shrewsbury391214134446-250
19Wimbledon401012184462-1842
20Wigan41118224568-2341
21Northampton421010223561-2640
22Bristol Rovers41108234064-2438
23Swindon41114264674-2837
24Rochdale40812204971-2236
View full League One table

