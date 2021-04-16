League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Northampton Town

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • BlackpoolBlackpool12:30SunderlandSunderland
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers12:30Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • BurtonBurton Albion12:30PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic12:30IpswichIpswich Town
  • HullHull City12:30FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons12:30PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • RochdaleRochdale12:30AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town12:30DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • WiganWigan Athletic12:30CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon17:30SwindonSwindon Town
  • Oxford UtdOxford United17:30GillinghamGillingham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull412471071323979
2Peterborough402371070383276
3Sunderland401914761332871
4Lincoln City391991161421966
5Blackpool3918111052351765
6Portsmouth401981357421565
7Oxford Utd411881563491462
8Charlton391711115751662
9Ipswich40179144141060
10Gillingham41178165654259
11Accrington401610145257-558
12Doncaster39176165555057
13Fleetwood4015111443331056
14MK Dons411510165558-355
15Crewe401510154754-755
16Plymouth411410175066-1652
17Burton40149175363-1051
18Shrewsbury391214134446-250
19Wimbledon401012184462-1842
20Wigan41118224568-2341
21Northampton411010213458-2440
22Bristol Rovers41108234064-2438
23Swindon41114264674-2837
24Rochdale40812204971-2236
