League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town18:30CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • CarlisleCarlisle United12:30Port ValePort Vale
  • ExeterExeter City12:30SouthendSouthend United
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers12:30ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town12:30BradfordBradford City
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient12:30BarrowBarrow
  • MorecambeMorecambe12:30OldhamOldham Athletic
  • NewportNewport County12:30CambridgeCambridge United
  • StevenageStevenage12:30MansfieldMansfield Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers12:30SalfordSalford City
  • ColchesterColchester United17:30WalsallWalsall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham402191054351972
2Cambridge412181261412071
3Bolton412010115145670
4Morecambe41199135854466
5Tranmere411811125248465
6Newport401711124940962
7Forest Green401711125146562
8Exeter4016121265461960
9Carlisle40178155546959
10Salford4015131246331358
11Leyton Orient411610154643358
12Bradford401610144645158
13Crawley411511155153-256
14Port Vale41158185352153
15Stevenage411217123636053
16Oldham41149186468-451
17Harrogate41148194348-550
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe40138193951-1247
20Barrow401210184951-246
21Mansfield41919134652-646
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend41813202453-2937
24Grimsby40713203058-2834
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC