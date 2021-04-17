League Two
NewportNewport County0CambridgeCambridge United0

Newport County v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 32Shephard
  • 17Bennett
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Haynes
  • 14Lewis
  • 4Labadie
  • 10SheehanBooked at 20mins
  • 22Ellison
  • 9Amond
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 15Longe-King
  • 16Gambin
  • 18Maynard
  • 19Telford
  • 21Collins
  • 34Ledley

Cambridge

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Drysdale
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Hannant
  • 4Digby
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 44Boateng
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 16Alese
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).

  3. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).

  7. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Kevin Ellison (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).

  11. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Hiram Boateng.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Nick Townsend tries a through ball, but Ryan Taylor is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Ryan Taylor (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).

  19. Booking

    Josh Sheehan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209136155669
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125247563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196571-651
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Scunthorpe41139194052-1248
21Barrow411211184951-247
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

