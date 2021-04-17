Newport County v Cambridge United

First Half ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 0.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Townsend
- 32Shephard
- 17Bennett
- 28Demetriou
- 3Haynes
- 14Lewis
- 4Labadie
- 10SheehanBooked at 20mins
- 22Ellison
- 9Amond
- 29Taylor
Substitutes
- 1King
- 15Longe-King
- 16Gambin
- 18Maynard
- 19Telford
- 21Collins
- 34Ledley
Cambridge
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 6Drysdale
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 7Hannant
- 4Digby
- 14Hoolahan
- 44Boateng
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 11Dunk
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 15Okedina
- 16Alese
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Aaron Lewis (Newport County).
Post update
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
Post update
Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Kevin Ellison (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).
Post update
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United).
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Hiram Boateng.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Post update
Offside, Newport County. Nick Townsend tries a through ball, but Ryan Taylor is caught offside.
Post update
Ryan Taylor (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).
Booking
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Match report to appear here.