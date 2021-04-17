League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United12:30Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Port Vale

Match report to appear here.

Saturday 17th April 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412191154361872
2Cambridge412181261412071
3Bolton412010115145670
4Morecambe41199135854466
5Tranmere411811125248465
6Newport401711124940962
7Forest Green401711125146562
8Exeter4016121265461960
9Carlisle40178155546959
10Crawley421611155253-159
11Salford4015131246331358
12Leyton Orient411610154643358
13Bradford401610144645158
14Port Vale41158185352153
15Stevenage411217123636053
16Oldham41149186468-451
17Harrogate41148194348-550
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe40138193951-1247
20Barrow401210184951-246
21Mansfield41919134652-646
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend41813202453-2937
24Grimsby40713203058-2834
