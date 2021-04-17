Leyton Orient v Barrow

Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 18Akinola
- 23Turley
- 5Happe
- 16Brophy
- 26Kyprianou
- 8Clay
- 9Wilkinson
- 15Kemp
- 17Dennis
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 4Cissé
- 6Coulson
- 7McAnuff
- 28Freeman
- 35Abrahams
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dixon
- 29Eardley
- 22Davies
- 31Thomas
- 27Barry
- 42Banks
- 4Taylor
- 28Taylor
- 3BroughBooked at 34mins
- 33James
- 9Quigley
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 16Beadling
- 19Wilson
- 21Moloney
- 26Sea
- 39Andrew
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).
Post update
Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Chris Taylor (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Bradley Barry (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Neal Eardley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Davies (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Barrow) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Taylor with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Tunji Akinola.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Joel Dixon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
