League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0BarrowBarrow0

Leyton Orient v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 16Brophy
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 8Clay
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 15Kemp
  • 17Dennis
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 4Cissé
  • 6Coulson
  • 7McAnuff
  • 28Freeman
  • 35Abrahams

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 29Eardley
  • 22Davies
  • 31Thomas
  • 27Barry
  • 42Banks
  • 4Taylor
  • 28Taylor
  • 3BroughBooked at 34mins
  • 33James
  • 9Quigley

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 16Beadling
  • 19Wilson
  • 21Moloney
  • 26Sea
  • 39Andrew
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

  7. Post update

    Chris Taylor (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).

  11. Post update

    Bradley Barry (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient).

  13. Post update

    Neal Eardley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Barrow).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Barrow) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Taylor with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Tunji Akinola.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient).

  19. Post update

    Joel Dixon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Neal Eardley.

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209135954569
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Forest Green411811125246665
7Newport411712124940963
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196469-551
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Scunthorpe41138203952-1347
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

