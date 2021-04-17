League Two
ColchesterColchester United17:30WalsallWalsall
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Walsall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209135954569
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Forest Green411811125246665
7Newport411712124940963
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196469-551
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Scunthorpe41138203952-1347
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
