League Two
MorecambeMorecambe3OldhamOldham Athletic1

Morecambe v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Letheren
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 22Gibson
  • 24Songo'o
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 10Wildig
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 11Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrie
  • 6Davis
  • 12Halstead
  • 15Lyons
  • 19McAlinden
  • 21Cooney
  • 23Price

Oldham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 37Walker
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Piergianni
  • 15Jameson
  • 14Fage
  • 25McCalmont
  • 8Whelan
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 18McAleny
  • 10Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 6Garrity
  • 7Blackwood
  • 20Badan
  • 21Hilßner
  • 23Adams
  • 33Bilboe
  • 34Vaughan
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 3, Oldham Athletic 1. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Wildig following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Kyle Jameson.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 2, Oldham Athletic 1. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes.

  4. Post update

    Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Lavelle (Morecambe).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Morecambe 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Conor McAleny (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Jameson.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Oldham Athletic. Dylan Fage tries a through ball, but Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Wildig.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Liam Gibson tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Knight-Percival is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Laurie Walker.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Oldham Athletic. Callum Whelan tries a through ball, but Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.

  20. Post update

    Harry Clarke (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209136155669
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125247563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196571-651
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Scunthorpe41139194052-1248
21Barrow411211184951-247
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

