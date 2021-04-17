League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town1BradfordBradford City0

Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cracknell
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 18Muldoon
  • 16Stead

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 9Beck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 22Francis
  • 27Williams

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-DawsonBooked at 14mins
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 16Clarke
  • 10Donaldson
  • 15Vernam
  • 29Cook

Substitutes

  • 12Stevens
  • 13Hornby
  • 14Foulds
  • 17Evans
  • 26Scales
  • 28Rowe
  • 31Crankshaw
Referee:
James Adcock

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Levi Sutton (Bradford City).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Bradford City 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lloyd Kerry.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Stead.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Jones (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by George Thomson.

  7. Booking

    Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).

  11. Post update

    Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dan Jones (Harrogate Town).

  13. Post update

    Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

  15. Post update

    Jon Stead (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

  17. Post update

    Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Connor Hall (Harrogate Town).

  19. Post update

    Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209135954569
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Forest Green411811125246665
7Newport411712124940963
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196469-551
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Scunthorpe41138203952-1347
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

