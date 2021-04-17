Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Cracknell
- 6Burrell
- 5Smith
- 20Hall
- 3Jones
- 7Thomson
- 17Kerry
- 4Falkingham
- 28McPake
- 18Muldoon
- 16Stead
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 2Fallowfield
- 9Beck
- 14Kiernan
- 22Francis
- 27Williams
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 24Cousin-DawsonBooked at 14mins
- 4O'Connor
- 6O'Connor
- 23Wood
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 16Clarke
- 10Donaldson
- 15Vernam
- 29Cook
Substitutes
- 12Stevens
- 13Hornby
- 14Foulds
- 17Evans
- 26Scales
- 28Rowe
- 31Crankshaw
- Referee:
- James Adcock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Levi Sutton (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Bradford City 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lloyd Kerry.
Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Stead.
Attempt missed. Dan Jones (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by George Thomson.
Booking
Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua McPake (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finn Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City).
Foul by Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town).
Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Jones (Harrogate Town).
Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Jon Stead (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Connor Hall (Harrogate Town).
Andy Cook (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass.
