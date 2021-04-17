League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 22Hewitt
  • 26Menayese
  • 36Habergham
  • 15Clifton
  • 8Coke
  • 31Khouri
  • 20Matete
  • 21John-Lewis
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 6Waterfall
  • 7Green
  • 13Battersby
  • 14Spokes
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 42Lamy

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 25Thomason
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 21Brockbank
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 31Elbouzedi
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412191154361872
2Cambridge412181261412071
3Bolton412010115145670
4Morecambe41199135854466
5Tranmere411811125248465
6Newport401711124940962
7Forest Green401711125146562
8Exeter4016121265461960
9Carlisle40178155546959
10Crawley421611155253-159
11Salford4015131246331358
12Leyton Orient411610154643358
13Bradford401610144645158
14Port Vale41158185352153
15Stevenage411217123636053
16Oldham41149186468-451
17Harrogate41148194348-550
18Walsall411019124247-549
19Scunthorpe40138193951-1247
20Barrow401210184951-246
21Mansfield41919134652-646
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend41813202453-2937
24Grimsby40713203058-2834
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC