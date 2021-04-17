League Two
StevenageStevenage0MansfieldMansfield Town1

Stevenage v Mansfield Town

League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15VancootenBooked at 21mins
  • 6Prosser
  • 28Martin
  • 8Osborne
  • 26Pett
  • 40Lines
  • 27Aitchison
  • 17List
  • 36Norris

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 4Vincelot
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 23Smith
  • 35Stevens

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 32LapslieBooked at 14mins
  • 16Quinn
  • 27Sinclair
  • 9Bowery
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 3Benning
  • 7Charsley
  • 8O Clarke
  • 12Gordon
  • 25Ward
  • 29Law
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Chris Lines.

  3. Post update

    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Lines (Stevenage).

  8. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Elliot Osborne.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Elliott List.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).

  13. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Booking

    Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Terence Vancooten (Stevenage).

  16. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).

  20. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209135954569
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Forest Green411811125246665
7Newport411712124940963
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196469-551
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Barrow411211184951-247
21Scunthorpe41138203952-1347
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
View full League Two table

