Stevenage v Mansfield Town

Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 15VancootenBooked at 21mins
- 6Prosser
- 28Martin
- 8Osborne
- 26Pett
- 40Lines
- 27Aitchison
- 17List
- 36Norris
Substitutes
- 3Coker
- 4Vincelot
- 5Cuthbert
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 23Smith
- 35Stevens
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 31Stone
- 14Perch
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 20McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 32LapslieBooked at 14mins
- 16Quinn
- 27Sinclair
- 9Bowery
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 3Benning
- 7Charsley
- 8O Clarke
- 12Gordon
- 25Ward
- 29Law
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Chris Lines.
Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Reid (Mansfield Town).
Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Chris Lines (Stevenage).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Elliot Osborne.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Elliott List.
Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).
Post update
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Terence Vancooten (Stevenage).
Post update
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Aitchison (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Luke Norris (Stevenage).
Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
