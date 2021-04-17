League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers0SalfordSalford City0

Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Murphy
  • 17KhanBooked at 36mins
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 14WooleryBooked at 34mins
  • 22Lewis
  • 19Feeney
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 7Morris

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 9Vaughan
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 16Kirby
  • 21Ray
  • 28Nugent
  • 30Jones

Salford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hladky
  • 12Bernard
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 3Touray
  • 17Towell
  • 4Lowe
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 24Gotts
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke
  • 10Hunter
  • 14Boyd
  • 15Burgess
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 25Coutts
  • 31Evans
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Salford City 0.

  2. Post update

    Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danny Lloyd (Tranmere Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.

  5. Post update

    Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Danny Lloyd tries a through ball, but Liam Feeney is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Robbie Gotts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Feeney (Tranmere Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ibou Touray.

  11. Booking

    Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers).

  14. Booking

    Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ibou Touray.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibou Touray.

  19. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422191261412072
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125146570
4Morecambe42209136155669
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Newport411712124940963
7Forest Green411712125247563
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Carlisle41179155546960
10Salford4115141246331359
11Leyton Orient421611154643359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154646058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194448-453
17Oldham42149196571-651
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall411019124247-549
20Scunthorpe41139194052-1248
21Barrow411211184951-247
22Colchester41817163959-2041
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203158-2737
