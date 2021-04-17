Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Salford City 0.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Murphy
- 17KhanBooked at 36mins
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 2O'Connor
- 14WooleryBooked at 34mins
- 22Lewis
- 19Feeney
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 7Morris
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 9Vaughan
- 11Blackett-Taylor
- 16Kirby
- 21Ray
- 28Nugent
- 30Jones
Salford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hladky
- 12Bernard
- 5Eastham
- 16Turnbull
- 3Touray
- 17Towell
- 4Lowe
- 18Threlkeld
- 24Gotts
- 37Thomas-Asante
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 6Clarke
- 10Hunter
- 14Boyd
- 15Burgess
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 25Coutts
- 31Evans
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.
Post update
Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Danny Lloyd tries a through ball, but Liam Feeney is caught offside.
Post update
Robbie Gotts (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Feeney (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
Booking
Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
Post update
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers).
Match report to appear here.