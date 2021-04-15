Newcastle United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin set up Newcastle's equaliser and then scored the winner after coming on as a substitute last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are likely to start for Newcastle following their game-changing impact as substitutes against Burnley.

Head coach Steve Bruce remains without the injured Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

West Ham manager David Moyes will provide an update on the fitness of his players on Friday.

Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna could return but Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble suffered injuries last weekend.

The Hammers are already without key pair Michail Antonio and Declan Rice.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Last weekend's win at Burnley was massive for Newcastle, who now have a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

I'm going for a bit of an upset here, partly because I think Newcastle usually pick up points in bursts and also because they also have Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson to come into their starting XI after the impact they made off the bench against the Clarets.

It has the makings of a decent game, anyhow. West Ham have developed a bit of a habit recently of going 3-0 up and being pegged back, but they held on to beat Leicester last week and hang on to fourth place for a while longer.

I am going for the Hammers to lose this time but I am sure they won't mind - I also thought they would be beaten by the Foxes and, before then, Wolves, and I was wrong on both occasions.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham.

West Ham have won just two of their past 16 Premier League away games against Newcastle, most recently by 3-0 in December 2018 (D6, L8).

Newcastle United

Newcastle's victory against Burnley was their first in eight league games. The Magpies are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.

They are unbeaten in four Premier League home matches, drawing each of the last three. Their club record is four successive Premier League home draws, set from April to August 2005.

Callum Wilson has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than versus any other side, netting eight times in nine appearances in this fixture.

Steve Bruce has won Premier League games against West Ham as manager of Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Hull City and Newcastle.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been involved in five goals in his past six league appearances (two goals, three assists), as many as in his previous 19.

West Ham United