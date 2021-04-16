Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers20:15Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saving a shot on goal
There'll be no saving Sheffield United from relegation this weekend if they lose and Newcastle avoid defeat against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves following his positive Covid-19 test but Willy Boly is available after a period of self-isolation.

Pedro Neto and Jonny have both had knee surgery, ruling them out for the remainder of the season.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sander Berge continues to build up his fitness and won't be involved.

Oli McBurnie is out for the season with a stress fracture in his foot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was at Bramall Lane to see Sheffield United lose to Arsenal last weekend. The Blades did not play badly and, as usual, worked extremely hard - but they carry next to no goal threat.

For various reasons, Wolves have not had much of a cutting edge all season either, but they have got a lot more quality in their side and they will find a way through in the end.

Prediction: 2-0

Pedro Neto playing for Portugal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolverhampton won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Sheffield United.
  • Sheffield United have won just one of their past 13 away league games against Wolves and are winless in seven at Molineux since a 3-1 victory 19 years ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Victory against Fulham ended a five-match winless run. They are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the third time this season.
  • Eight of Wolves' 10 league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.
  • They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal.
  • Rui Patricio and the now-injured Pedro Neto are the only players to feature in all 31 of Wolves' league matches this season.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United face relegation from the top flight for the eighth time.
  • They have equalled the record of 25 defeats after 31 matches of a top-flight campaign, first set by Sunderland in 2005-06.
  • The Blades have lost eight of their past nine games in the Premier League.
  • They have only earned four points from a possible 45 away from home, scoring just seven goals.
  • Paul Heckingbottom's side have conceded the opening goal in 24 of their 31 games so far this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32235467234474
2Man Utd31189461342763
3Leicester31175955371856
4West Ham31167851391255
5Chelsea31159750311954
6Liverpool31157953371652
7Tottenham311471052351749
8Everton30146104138348
9Arsenal31136124335845
10Leeds31143144949045
11Aston Villa301351243331044
12Wolves31108133141-1038
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton31106153956-1736
15Brighton31712123338-533
16Burnley3189142542-1733
17Newcastle3188153251-1932
18Fulham32511162442-1826
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3142251755-3814
View full Premier League table

