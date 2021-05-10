Southampton v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's top scorer Danny Ings has missed the past two matches with a hamstring problem

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a "possibility" that Danny Ings could make his return from a hamstring injury.

On-loan forward Takumi Minamino is available, having been ineligible to face his parent club Liverpool.

Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone remain sidelined by injuries.

Crystal Palace defenders James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne are fit again and hoping to be involved, while Nathan Ferguson is nearing a return.

Their most recent league victory on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday came against Crystal Palace in January 2020

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in their last three games against Crystal Palace at St Mary's (D2, L1).

Nonetheless, Palace have only won on one of their 11 visits to Southampton in the Premier League.

The Eagles are looking to secure their first league double over Southampton since the 1990-91 season.

Southampton

Saints have earned the fewest points (11) and conceded the most goals (41) in the Premier League in 2021.

They have lost 13 of 17 league games since beating Liverpool in January.

Southampton have gone seven home league matches without a clean sheet.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have dropped a league-high 23 points from winning positions this season.

They are winless in their past eight league matches without Danny Ings, drawing three and losing five.

Crystal Palace