Scottish Cup
KilmarnockKilmarnock11:45MontroseMontrose
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park, Scotland

Kilmarnock v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Follow live coverage from 11:00 BST

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Doyle
  • 18Waters
  • 24Medley
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 22Millen
  • 19Pinnock
  • 6Power
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 29Burke
  • 10Kiltie
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Dicker
  • 9Oakley
  • 12Whitehall
  • 14Rossi
  • 23Rogers
  • 27Tshibola

Montrose

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 19Callaghan
  • 8Watson
  • 12Cochrane
  • 11Milne
  • 20Mochrie
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 6Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Campbell
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Nick Walsh

