Woking v Wrexham

First Half ends, Woking 0, Wrexham 1.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2Cook
- 4Cooper
- 10Kretzschmar
- 6Diarra
- 5Gerring
- 8Ferdinand
- 16Lofthouse
- 19Robinson
- 21Block
- 30Dalby
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 15Skinner
- 17Evans
- 24Hamblin
- 32Hodges
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 13Carrington
- 14Rutherford
- 22Kelleher
- 5Pearson
- 3Reckord
- 8Young
- 29DaviesBooked at 24mins
- 11Omotayo
- 20Angus
Substitutes
- 6Harris
- 10Redmond
- 18Sang
- 19Marsh-Brown
- 26French
- Referee:
- David Richardson
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Goal! Woking 0, Wrexham 1. Luke Young (Wrexham) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Jordan Davies (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.