National League
WokingWoking0WrexhamWrexham1

Woking v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 4Cooper
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 6Diarra
  • 5Gerring
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 16Lofthouse
  • 19Robinson
  • 21Block
  • 30Dalby

Substitutes

  • 9Smith
  • 15Skinner
  • 17Evans
  • 24Hamblin
  • 32Hodges

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 13Carrington
  • 14Rutherford
  • 22Kelleher
  • 5Pearson
  • 3Reckord
  • 8Young
  • 29DaviesBooked at 24mins
  • 11Omotayo
  • 20Angus

Substitutes

  • 6Harris
  • 10Redmond
  • 18Sang
  • 19Marsh-Brown
  • 26French
Referee:
David Richardson

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 0, Wrexham 1.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Woking 0, Wrexham 1. Luke Young (Wrexham) converts the penalty with a.

  3. Booking

    Jordan Davies (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361910750311967
2Sutton United32189551272463
3Torquay33196853312263
4Stockport341611751272459
5Wrexham341581145331253
6Chesterfield321641243301352
7Notts County321571042301252
8Bromley341410105145652
9Halifax33149105143851
10Eastleigh341311103733450
11Boreham Wood34101594035545
12Aldershot33136144445-145
13Dag & Red34127153342-943
14Solihull Moors32126143537-242
15Yeovil32126144649-342
16Maidenhead United30118114241141
17Altrincham34118153742-541
18Wealdstone3396184269-2733
19Woking3288163140-932
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3277183866-2828
22Barnet3136222373-5015
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

