Barnet v Aldershot Town

First Half ends, Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Azaze
- 5Preston
- 7McQueen
- 38Daly
- 16Taylor
- 15Kefalas
- 30Vaughan
- 23Beard
- 25Skeffington
- 27Mason-Clark
- 11Hooper
Substitutes
- 17Richards-Everton
- 19McBurnie
- 21Adeloye
- 24Callan
- 31Nugent
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 2Fowler
- 4Sendles-White
- 15Anderson
- 25OgieBooked at 28mins
- 6Lyons-Foster
- 8Rees
- 20Edser
- 10Kandi
- 11Panayiotou
- 14Nouble
Substitutes
- 7Rowe
- 9Bettamer
- 26Kinsella
- 27Tanner
- 30Miller
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 1. Harry Panayiotou (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0. JJ Hooper (Barnet).
Booking
Shadrach Ogie (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
