National League
StockportStockport County1Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United1

Stockport County v Maidenhead United

National League

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3Jennings
  • 4Hogan
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Rooney
  • 5PalmerBooked at 18mins
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 19Reid
  • 29Walker
  • 30Cardwell
  • 34Madden

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 11Williams
  • 26Fitzsimons
  • 28Collar
  • 31Newby

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24MasseyBooked at 21mins
  • 3Wells
  • 14Ince
  • 6Clerima
  • 5Parry
  • 11Sparkes
  • 8Comley
  • 19Upward
  • 25Barratt
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 18Egan
  • 22Kelly
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stockport County 1, Maidenhead United 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Maidenhead United 1. Harry Cardwell (Stockport County).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 0, Maidenhead United 1. Manny Parry (Maidenhead United).

  4. Booking

    Alan Massey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Ashley Palmer (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361910750311967
2Sutton United32189551272463
3Torquay33196853312263
4Stockport341611751272459
5Wrexham341581145331253
6Chesterfield321641243301352
7Notts County321571042301252
8Bromley341410105145652
9Halifax33149105143851
10Eastleigh341311103733450
11Boreham Wood34101594035545
12Aldershot33136144445-145
13Dag & Red34127153342-943
14Solihull Moors32126143537-242
15Yeovil32126144649-342
16Maidenhead United30118114241141
17Altrincham34118153742-541
18Wealdstone3396184269-2733
19Woking3288163140-932
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3277183866-2828
22Barnet3136222373-5015
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

