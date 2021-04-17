Stockport County v Maidenhead United

First Half ends, Stockport County 1, Maidenhead United 1.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 3Jennings
- 4Hogan
- 18Croasdale
- 8Rooney
- 5PalmerBooked at 18mins
- 17Southam-Hales
- 19Reid
- 29Walker
- 30Cardwell
- 34Madden
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 11Williams
- 26Fitzsimons
- 28Collar
- 31Newby
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24MasseyBooked at 21mins
- 3Wells
- 14Ince
- 6Clerima
- 5Parry
- 11Sparkes
- 8Comley
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 16Sheckleford
- 18Egan
- 22Kelly
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, Maidenhead United 1. Harry Cardwell (Stockport County).
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 0, Maidenhead United 1. Manny Parry (Maidenhead United).
Booking
Alan Massey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ashley Palmer (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.