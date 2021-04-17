National League
WealdstoneWealdstone0HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Wealdstone v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Shelvey
  • 22Olowu
  • 34Cawley
  • 7Phillips
  • 17Mendy
  • 6Okimo
  • 18Dyer
  • 8Smith
  • 10Green
  • 23Gondoh
  • 11Lewis

Substitutes

  • 4Charles
  • 13Wishart
  • 14Parish
  • 16Blu Lo-Everton
  • 25Askew

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ravas
  • 23Sterry
  • 2Cass
  • 8Featherstone
  • 5Odusina
  • 4Liddle
  • 3Ferguson
  • 14Holohan
  • 6Shelton
  • 11Oates
  • 39Bennett

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 18Williams
  • 27Elliott
  • 29Armstrong
  • 31Young
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 0, Hartlepool United 1. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361910748311767
2Sutton United32189551272463
3Torquay33196853312263
4Stockport341610850272358
5Notts County32158942291353
6Chesterfield321641243301352
7Bromley341410105145652
8Wrexham341491144331151
9Halifax33149105143851
10Eastleigh341212103633348
11Boreham Wood34101594035545
12Aldershot33135154345-244
13Maidenhead United30127114240243
14Solihull Moors32127133536-143
15Yeovil32126144649-342
16Altrincham34118153742-541
17Dag & Red34118153242-1041
18Woking3289153139-833
19Wealdstone3396184267-2533
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3277183866-2828
22Barnet3145222372-4917
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

