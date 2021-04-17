Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Solihull Moors 1.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 26Jones
- 3Johnson
- 14Saunders
- 20Wright
- 6Clark
- 12RobinsonBooked at 32mins
- 18Sagaf
- 22da Silva Vilhete
- 9McCallum
- 10Balanta
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 19Smith
- 23Khan
- 25Wilson
- 27Gordon
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 17Piggott
- 2Williams
- 15Maycock
- 4Storer
- 3Cranston
- 7Sbarra
- 18Ball
- 30Addai
- 21Usher-Shipway
- 27Hudlin
Substitutes
- 9Rooney
- 12Coxe
- 24Hancox
- 25Archer
- 26Donawa
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Live Text
Half Time
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Solihull Moors 1. Angelo Balanta (Dagenham and Redbridge) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Solihull Moors 1. George Saunders (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Solihull Moors 1. Jordan Cranston (Solihull Moors).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
