Notts County v Eastleigh

First Half ends, Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 23Chicksen
- 24Lacey
- 4Reeves
- 13Rawlinson
- 5TurnerBooked at 18mins
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 28Griffiths
- 18Knowles
- 9Wootton
- 27Knight
Substitutes
- 3Ellis
- 6O'Brien
- 8Doyle
- 11Boldewijn
- 29Miller
Eastleigh
Formation 5-3-2
- 1McDonnell
- 11Smart
- 2Partington
- 6Boyce
- 5Bird
- 3Green
- 19Hollands
- 8Payne
- 4Miley
- 22Marriott
- 18House
Substitutes
- 7Bell-Baggie
- 9Smith
- 10Barnett
- 20Hill
- 24Blair
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1. Ben House (Eastleigh).
Booking
Ben Turner (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.