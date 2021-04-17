Yeovil Town v Boreham Wood

First Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.
YeovilYeovil Town1Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Boreham Wood 0. Tom Knowles (Yeovil Town).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|36
|19
|10
|7
|50
|31
|19
|67
|2
|Sutton United
|32
|18
|9
|5
|51
|27
|24
|63
|3
|Torquay
|33
|19
|6
|8
|53
|31
|22
|63
|4
|Stockport
|34
|16
|11
|7
|51
|27
|24
|59
|5
|Notts County
|32
|15
|8
|9
|42
|29
|13
|53
|6
|Wrexham
|34
|15
|8
|11
|45
|33
|12
|53
|7
|Chesterfield
|32
|16
|4
|12
|43
|30
|13
|52
|8
|Bromley
|34
|14
|10
|10
|51
|45
|6
|52
|9
|Halifax
|33
|14
|9
|10
|51
|43
|8
|51
|10
|Eastleigh
|34
|12
|12
|10
|36
|33
|3
|48
|11
|Boreham Wood
|34
|10
|15
|9
|40
|35
|5
|45
|12
|Aldershot
|33
|13
|6
|14
|44
|45
|-1
|45
|13
|Dag & Red
|34
|12
|7
|15
|33
|42
|-9
|43
|14
|Solihull Moors
|32
|12
|6
|14
|35
|37
|-2
|42
|15
|Yeovil
|32
|12
|6
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|42
|16
|Maidenhead United
|30
|11
|8
|11
|42
|41
|1
|41
|17
|Altrincham
|34
|11
|8
|15
|37
|42
|-5
|41
|18
|Wealdstone
|33
|9
|6
|18
|42
|69
|-27
|33
|19
|Woking
|32
|8
|8
|16
|31
|40
|-9
|32
|20
|Weymouth
|33
|8
|6
|19
|36
|52
|-16
|30
|21
|King's Lynn
|32
|7
|7
|18
|38
|66
|-28
|28
|22
|Barnet
|31
|3
|6
|22
|23
|73
|-50
|15
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
