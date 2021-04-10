Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon edge out Ballymena United at Mourneview Park

Glenavon boosted their chances of securing a top-six league finish by clinching a third win over Ballymena United in three meetings this season.

James Singleton headed in the opener from Aaron Harmon's corner on 34 minutes and five minutes later Greg Moorhouse nodded in the second.

Johnny Addis pulled one back on 59 with a header, with goalkeeper Craig Hyland then fisting the ball into his own net.

Danny Purkis grabbed the winner with a penalty in the 77th minute.

Purkis stepped up to score from the spot after Ryan Harpur had brought down Peter Campbell inside the area.

The victory sees Gary Hamilton's side remain eighth in the table but move level on points with Ballymena United above them with a match in hand.

The Lurgan Blues, who have an inferior goal difference to Ballymena, are now unbeaten in six Premiership games.

The hosts had the better of the first half, Campbell blazing over and Moorhouse forcing a fine diving save from 16-year-old United goalkeeper Dylan Graham.

Singleton popped up in the six-yard box for the opener and then Moorhouse looked to get the final touch to another corner to double the advantage.

Addis's header from Ross Redman's corner reduced his side's deficit and Redman then floated in the free-kick from which Hyland attempted to punch clear but only succeeded in finding his own net, with the aid of a ricochet.

Purkis scored the decisive penalty for his second goal in as many games.