Hearts have been crowned winners of the Scottish Championship following draws for both Raith Rovers and Dundee.

Robbie Neilson's team earn promotion at the first time of asking on the back of relegation from last season's curtailed Premiership.

Hearts beat Alloa Athletic 6-0 on Friday to leave them needing just two points to secure the title.

However, with Raith being pegged back by Arbroath and Dundee's stalemate with Morton, Hearts clinched the title.

Neilson's side are 13 points clear and secure the title with three games to spare. Raith and Dundee have a match in hand but just 12 points available.

The success comes after the Edinburgh side's defeat in the Scottish Cup to Highland League champions Brora Rangers, which led to a section of fans protesting outside Tynecastle calling for Neilson and owner Ann Budge to go.

And in the wake of Friday's win over Alloa, Neilson took a swipe at his critics.

He told BBC Scotland: "We've taken a bit of flak, so it's good to get back to winning ways. There'll be a few pundits that aren't happy tonight so it's good to ram it down their throat.

"Internally we know what we've got here."