Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads and Newtown have both been awarded FAW Tier One licences

The 12 Cymru Premier clubs have been awarded Football Association of Wales Tier One licences for next season.

Four Tier Two clubs - Carmarthen Town, Llandudno, Airbus UK and Swansea University - get Tier One licences.

All top-flight clubs, apart from Cefn Druids and Haverfordwest, have been awarded a Uefa licence for 2021-22.

With the Wales women's league being restructured, 10 of 14 applications have been awarded a FAW Tier One licence.

Four clubs, Cardiff City Women, Cardiff Met, Swansea City and Cyncoed - who will be renamed Pontypridd Town for next season - have been awarded an Uefa licence.

Eighteen clubs have received a FAW Tier Two licence for the 2021-22 campaign.

The successful clubs have invited to present club development plans in Phase Two of the current Welsh domestic season, where the final decisions of the make-up of Tier One, Tier Two North and South shall be confirmed.