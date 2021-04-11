Jackie Burns at full stretch to punch clear for Northern Ireland in the first leg against Ukraine

Euro 2022 play-off second leg: Northern Ireland v Ukraine Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport NI website and Red Button.

Northern Ireland keeper Jackie Burns says Ukraine are favourites despite her side going into the Euro 2022 play-off second leg with a 2-1 advantage.

Goals from Rachel Furness and Simone Magill gave Kenny Shiels' team the edge before Tuesday's game at Seaview.

"We still count ourselves as underdogs and we don't want that mentality that a draw will do," said Burns.

"We want to have the mindset that we can push on, that we can improve and be better than the first leg."

Liverpool striker Furness is a major doubt for the second leg after limping off with an ankle injury in Kovalivka on Thursday.

Northern Ireland are on course to reach the finals of a major women's tournament for the first time, with their hopes coming down to 90 minutes in north Belfast.

Joy in Ukraine

"It took a lot of digging deep to get the win in Ukraine and our emotions at the final whistle showed what it meant to us," the Glentoran keeper told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"It's given us the drive to get going for the second leg and we have to ensure we prepare properly for it. It's one of the biggest games of our careers.

Watch: Northern Ireland beat Ukraine in first leg of Euro 2022 play-off

"When we came in at the end of the game Kenny said it was half-time - we still have another half to go and it's the most important one.

"Hopefully with more preparation and analysis we'll be able to put in a good performance. It's a big 90 minutes but we have to go in with the mindset that it is just another game."