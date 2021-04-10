French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 1 PSG 4

Strasbourg 1-4 Paris St-Germain: Mbappe on target in comfortable win

Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain, Strasbourg
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG with his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions

Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain kept the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Lille with victory at Strasbourg.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a low shot through Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.

Further goals from Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean extended PSG's lead before half-time.

Dion Moise Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg, but Leandro Paredes completed the scoring late on.

Lille, who won 2-0 at Metz on Friday, remain three points clear of second-placed PSG at the top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side host reigning European champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, leading 3-2 from the first leg in Germany.

Line-ups

Strasbourg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sels
  • 4Guilbert
  • 5Koné
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 19CaciSubstituted forCaroleat 82'minutes
  • 27SissokoSubstituted forPrcicat 59'minutes
  • 6Aholou
  • 17BellegardeSubstituted forZohiat 81'minutes
  • 26Thomasson
  • 11LienardSubstituted forChahiriat 59'minutes
  • 28DialloSubstituted forSahiat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Prcic
  • 16Kawashima
  • 18Siby
  • 20Zohi
  • 21Chahiri
  • 23Carole
  • 31Sahi
  • 33Ousmane
  • 34Lebeau

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1NavasSubstituted forRicoat 45'minutes
  • 4Kehrer
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 8Paredes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forSimonsat 89'minutes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forNageraat 89'minutes
  • 18KeanBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Di María
  • 16Rico
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 39Nagera
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamStrasbourgAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lamine Koné.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kenny Nagera replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Ander Herrera.

  9. Post update

    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lamine Koné (Strasbourg).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehdi Chahiri.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lionel Carole.

  13. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Strasbourg. Lionel Carole replaces Anthony Caci.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi replaces Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

  19. Post update

    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).

Saturday 10th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille32209353193469
2PSG32213871234866
3Monaco31195764382662
4Lyon311710460312961
5Lens31131084743449
6Marseille3113994036448
7Rennes31129103935445
8Montpellier31129104950-145
9Nice31126134142-142
10Metz32119123638-242
11Angers31118123444-1041
12Reims31912103838039
13Bordeaux31106153441-736
14Strasbourg32106164150-936
15Saint-Étienne3199133246-1436
16Brest31105164354-1135
17Lorient3188153754-1732
18Nîmes3185183058-2829
19Nantes31513133248-1628
20Dijon3129202053-3315
View full French Ligue 1 table

