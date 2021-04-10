Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead was cut to five points as Marcus Ingvartsen's late goal earned Union Berlin a draw at the home of the reigning champions.
Fielding a largely second-string side because of injuries, illness and the upcoming Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain, Bayern led through Jamal Musiala's strong run and finish.
But with four minutes to go, Ingvartsen bundled home at the back post.
Bayern are now on 65 points, five ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.
Leipzig won 4-1 at Werder Bremen.
Both teams have six games still to play.
Bayern were missing nine players in total on Saturday, including top striker Robert Lewandowski.
They will be hoping to have some of them back as they look to overturn a 3-2 deficit in Paris in the second leg of their Champions league quarter-final tie with PSG on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 20SarrBooked at 76mins
- 17BoatengSubstituted forPavardat 66'minutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 44Stanisic
- 6Kimmich
- 25Müller
- 42MusialaSubstituted forNianzouat 74'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 28Oliveira DantasSubstituted forScottat 66'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forAlabaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 10Sané
- 23Nianzou
- 26Vita
- 27Alaba
- 30Oberlin
- 32Scott
- 35Nübel
Union Berlin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Luthe
- 28Trimmel
- 5Friedrich
- 31Knoche
- 25LenzSubstituted forRyersonat 67'minutes
- 21Prömel
- 30Andrich
- 15BülterSubstituted forIngvartsenat 67'minutes
- 10KruseSubstituted forTeuchertat 72'minutes
- 18EndoSubstituted forGentnerat 80'minutes
- 24MusaSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 6Ryerson
- 9Pohjanpalo
- 19Hübner
- 20Karius
- 32Ingvartsen
- 33Griesbeck
- 34Gentner
- 36Teuchert
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson tries a through ball, but Joel Pohjanpalo is caught offside.
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Foul by Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Andrich.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Pohjanpalo with a headed pass.
Booking
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner replaces Keita Endo.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.