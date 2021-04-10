Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park extended their lead at the top of League 2 to 12 points with a 3-1 triumph at Stenhousemuir.

Liam Brown's goal sent Edinburgh City second after a 1-0 win at Stranraer.

Stirling Albion are third on goal difference following a 2-1 success at Annan Athletic, while Cowdenbeath ended Elgin City's three-game winning run to leave them a point back in fourth.

Brechin City remain six points adrift at the bottom after a 4-2 loss to Albion Rovers.

Goals from Simon Murray and Bob McHugh had leaders Queen's Park in control at half-time against Stenhousemuir.

The visitors had Paul Grant sent off but Louis Longridge stretched the lead to secure a seventh straight league win before Tommy Muir netted a consolation from the penalty spot.

Stirling had a Dylan Mackin strike and Andy Ryan penalty to thank for victory at Annan, who halved the deficit through Maxwell Wright and had Tony Wallace sent off in injury time.

Kris Renton's first-half strike for Cowdenbeath edged Elgin 1-0 and gave the Fife side a seven-point gap on the bottom.

Brechin have one win in 15 matches and were beaten by goals from Lewis Wilson, Paul Gallagher, Ryan Stevenson and Callum Wilson as Albion Rovers climbed nine points clear of their hosts.