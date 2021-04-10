Last updated on .From the section Irish

Title-chasing Bannsiders fight back to defeat Warrenpoint

A Stephen O'Donnell double saw Coleraine come from a goal down to beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 and keep their Irish Premiership title hopes alive.

The second-placed Bannsiders fell behind to an outstanding Kealan Dillon strike early in the second half.

Skipper O'Donnell equalised with a header within four minutes and produced another headed finish to win the match 11 minutes from time.

The victory leaves Coleraine 10 points behind Linfield with a game in hand.

Having lost to the Blues in midweek, Oran Kearney's men travelled to Milltown hoping to take advantage of the title holders being held to a draw away at Larne on Saturday afternoon.

O'Donnell's winner on 79 minutes came after home goalkeeper Gabriel Sava opted to punch a Jamie Glackin corner clear and, when Glackin returned the ball into the box, O'Donnell nodded home what could prove to be a crucial goal.

Warrenpoint's opener was a superb strike from 25 yards out, with Dillon capitalising on the ball bouncing invitingly to unleash a half-volley pile-driver that arrowed past Martin Gallagher into the top corner.

Coleraine responded well to losing in midweek to Linfield

The hosts' lead lasted only four minutes, however, as Coleraine skipper O'Donnell peeled off his marker in the six-yard box from a corner to plant a header home from close range and draw his side level.

The centre-half had almost gifted Warrenpoint a goal straight after the restart when he mis-kicked straight to Alan O'Sullivan, but his shot was too close to Gallagher who was able to save comfortably.

In what was a close encounter from start to finish, Warrenpoint's Ryan Swan had the first effort on goal when he caught a volley well in the eighth minute but it was saved by Gallagher, who was deputising for injured first-choice stopper Gareth Deane.

Coleraine began to grow into the game and the lively Stewart Nixon came close when he got on to a clever Glackin pass and chopped back inside his marker before hitting a left-foot shot that was saved at the near post by Sava.

The Bannsiders threatened down the right again on 21 minutes but Ronan Wilson's cutback bobbled just as Eoin Bradley was lining up a shot and he put it well over the crossbar.

Barry Gray's men maintained their shape well throughout the first half and almost took the lead again when striker O'Sullivan turned well before taking advantage of a lucky bounce to get a low shot in that was saved by Gallagher.