Rangers will face derby rivals Celtic in the fourth round at Ibrox

The Scottish FA is in talks "with the relevant stakeholders" over next Saturday's last-16 Scottish Cup ties after Prince Philip's funeral was confirmed for the same afternoon.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully" on Friday morning aged 99.

Rangers are due to host cup holders Celtic an hour after the funeral begins on 17 April at 15:00 BST.

Hibernian face Stranraer at 12:15, with four ties set for 15:00.

The SFA says it will "update participating clubs, supporters and partners in due course".