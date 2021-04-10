Last updated on .From the section Football

There was a two-minute silence before all of this weekend's games in the EFL and players wore black armbands to mark the death of Prince Philip

The EFL will move next Saturday's 15:00 BST games "as a mark of respect" to avoid clashing with the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on Friday and his funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 17 April.

The service will be televised.

The EFL said it "will now work with its clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played".

A total of 32 games across the Championship, League One and League Two were scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST next Saturday.