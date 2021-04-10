Last updated on .From the section European Football

Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic first joined Milan in the 2010-11 season, only Gabriel Paletta (five) has been sent off for them in Serie A more than the Swede (four)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for dissent as AC Milan beat Parma to maintain their slim Serie A title hopes.

The 39-year-old Sweden striker was shown a straight red card after an hour for saying something to the referee, with his side 2-0 up.

He had set up Ante Rebic for the first and was involved in Franck Kessie's goal just before the break.

Riccardo Gagliolo gave Parma hope but Rafael Leao clinched it in injury time.

Milan are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who face Cagliari on Sunday.

Before the game, Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said Ibrahimovic was close to signing a new deal with the club.