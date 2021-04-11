Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico have only dropped six points from winning positions in La Liga this season

Atletico Madrid went back to the top of La Liga, by only one point, after labouring to a draw against Real Betis.

Defending champions Real Madrid had gone top on Saturday after beating third-placed Barcelona 2-1.

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he latched onto a loose ball and tapped home but Cristian Tello levelled with a cushioned finish.

Veteran keeper Claudio Bravo made two fantastic saves in injury time to deny Angel Correa a winner for Atletico.

Diego Simeone's Atletico - who were 10 points clear at the end of January - have only won three of their past 11 games in all competitions and look to be running out of steam.

Joao Felix went off in the first half to add to their problems, with fellow forwards Luis Suarez and Moussa Dembele already sidelined. England right-back Kieran Tripper also limped off late on.