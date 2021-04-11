Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers have sacked head coach Mark Cooper after almost five years with the League Two club.

The 52-year-old's dismissal came after a poor run of six matches without a win and four consecutive defeats left them sixth in the table.

Cooper had led the club to promotion to the English Football League at the end of his first season with the club.

"This decision we've made is about giving ourselves the best chance of promotion," chairman Dale Vince said.

"Despite our collective efforts, we've been unable to halt our slide in form, which has the potential to take us out of contention this season."

Under-18s boss Jimmy Ball takes over from Cooper, whose contract was due to end next month, until the end of the season.

The club had been four points clear in third place after beating Harrogate on 13 March but have since slipped down the table.

Saturday's defeat at struggling Walsall was Forest Green's fourth in a row and sixth loss in their past 10 league games, with the club now five points off the automatic promotion places.

"I've enjoyed working with Mark these last five years, he's made a big contribution to the club and will always be a friend," Vince added.

"In football sometimes you just need to make a change - and with Mark's contract ending next month, and us needing a change in the next six games, this feels like the right decision."