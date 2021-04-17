Rotherham United v Birmingham City

RotherhamRotherham United12:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|42
|27
|9
|6
|66
|31
|35
|90
|2
|Watford
|42
|24
|10
|8
|59
|28
|31
|82
|3
|Swansea
|42
|22
|10
|10
|52
|33
|19
|76
|4
|Brentford
|41
|20
|14
|7
|71
|40
|31
|74
|5
|Bournemouth
|42
|21
|11
|10
|69
|41
|28
|74
|6
|Barnsley
|41
|21
|8
|12
|54
|44
|10
|71
|7
|Reading
|42
|19
|10
|13
|57
|46
|11
|67
|8
|Cardiff
|42
|16
|12
|14
|58
|46
|12
|60
|9
|Millwall
|42
|14
|17
|11
|41
|40
|1
|59
|10
|QPR
|42
|16
|11
|15
|50
|51
|-1
|59
|11
|Middlesbrough
|42
|16
|9
|17
|49
|47
|2
|57
|12
|Stoke
|42
|14
|14
|14
|45
|46
|-1
|56
|13
|Luton
|41
|16
|8
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|56
|14
|Bristol City
|42
|15
|6
|21
|41
|56
|-15
|51
|15
|Blackburn
|42
|13
|11
|18
|54
|48
|6
|50
|16
|Nottm Forest
|42
|12
|13
|17
|34
|41
|-7
|49
|17
|Preston
|42
|14
|7
|21
|41
|55
|-14
|49
|18
|Huddersfield
|42
|12
|11
|19
|45
|62
|-17
|47
|19
|Coventry
|41
|11
|12
|18
|37
|56
|-19
|45
|20
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|31
|50
|-19
|45
|21
|Derby
|42
|11
|10
|21
|31
|48
|-17
|43
|22
|Rotherham
|39
|11
|6
|22
|41
|53
|-12
|39
|23
|Sheff Wed
|42
|11
|9
|22
|35
|55
|-20
|36
|24
|Wycombe
|42
|8
|10
|24
|32
|66
|-34
|34
