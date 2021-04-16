Arsenal v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka was amongst the scorers as Arsenal cruised into the Europa League semi-finals with an impressive 4-0 win over Slavia Prague on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will again be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney due to their respective knee injuries.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recovering from malaria and is a doubt but Martin Odegaard could return after an ankle problem.

Fulham welcome back Ademola Lookman, who missed the defeat by Wolves with a hamstring issue.

Tom Cairney is nearing a return but Terence Kongolo has been ruled out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham's survival hopes took another blow last weekend with their late defeat by Wolves. I fear the worst for them now.

Scott Parker's side could have a lifeline because they play Newcastle on the final day, but that obviously won't do them any good if they are more than three points behind the Magpies by then. At the moment, the gap is six.

Arsenal are a very difficult side to predict but they put in a real shift against Sheffield United and, if they all work like that again, they will win this one too.

Prediction: 2-0

Fulham's failure to win any of their 28 away league matches against Arsenal is a joint record in England's top four divisions for the most away fixtures versus a single opponent without ever winning, along with Grimsby Town's fixtures at Blackburn Rovers.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won the past three league meetings 5-1, 4-1 and 3-0. They've never beaten the same opponent by at least three goals in four consecutive top-flight league games.

Fulham are on a run of six successive defeats against Arsenal. They have only had longer top-flight losing streaks versus Manchester City (nine, 2012 to date) and Manchester United (eight, 2005-09).

Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since January.

A 13th top-flight defeat of the season would equal their club record in a 38-match Premier League season, set in 2017-18.

The Gunners have lost eight home games in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since nine defeats in 1929-30.

Arsenal have failed to score in 11 league matches this season; they have never fared worse in a 38-match Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have only lost one of their last 42 home league games against sides in the relegation zone (W39, D2), although that defeat came in their last such match against Burnley in December.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have scored in all three of their Premier League appearances against Fulham.

