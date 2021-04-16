Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup last 16: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Sun, 18 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Rangers welcome Old Firm rivals Celtic in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup this weekend, exactly five years on from the Ibrox club's dramatic penalty shootout win in the competition's 2016 semi-final.

But can you remember the starting line-ups from the enthralling encounter that ended 2-2 at Hampden - the last tie Celtic lost in the Scottish Cup? You've got five minutes. All the best...